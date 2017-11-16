Deadpool 2 Colourful Teaser Trailer Is As Bizarre as the Anti-Hero's Antics

The first look at the much anticipated Deadpool 2 is here, but to watch it you will have to go through a bizarre art lesson from Marvel's anti-hero himself! Dressed as an art instructor Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds is in character as the beloved art icon Bob Ross and gives an extended retro skit on paints (and drugs) before cutting to the footage from the film.The whole skit is a retro delight, but the teaser itself is will set you in an adrenaline rush. There's our first brief look at Zazie Beetz’s Domino, a new look for Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Wade smashing his way through a car, and actually no Cable... but there are guns. Lots of guns.As per Fox's synopsis:After surviving a near-fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.So get your palette ready for some insane action and bizarre dark humour because the mercenary in the red suit is all set to return to theaters on June 1 next year.