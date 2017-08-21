Deadpool 2 Stuntwoman's Death A Freak Low-Speed Accident

Deadpool 2 stuntwoman Joi 'SJ' Harris' death was a freak low-speed accident, a preliminary investigation has suggested.Harris was killed in a motorcycle crash on August 15 on the Vancouver set of the movie, starring actor Ryan Reynolds in the lead.Deadline obtained an investigation report by WorkSafeBC, British Columbia's version of the US government's Occupational Safety and Health Administration.It stated that a temporary work site had been set up to shoot the scene and the Vancouver Police Department had made sure the general public and traffic were away from the site to avoid any accidents."The worker (Harris) had been rehearsing a stunt scene that involved driving a motorcycle, Dictate 939 Hyperstrada, out of the open doors of a building, across a concrete pad and down a ramp that had been built over three stairs and coming to a stop on the stair landing."During the first shooting of the scene, the stunt driver continued driving beyond the planned stopping spot on the stairway landing and continued to drive down a second ramp built over the bottom stairs and across the roadway. The motorcycle struck the concrete sidewalk curb, the worker was thrown off the motorcycle and propelled through a plate glass window of a building," the report further read.Harris had completed five takes of the scene and it was on the sixth take that the bike hit the curb."In the maneuver, which was never more than 15 kilometres per hour (a little less than) 10 miles an hour she rode on a flat surface through two open doors and then turned left and went out of camera range."Her exit was a safety ramp to a big platform where the bike was supposed to stop, but she overshot the platform, hit a curb, and was thrown from the bike through a glass window," a source close to the production said.The shooting of the film was postponed for two days after Harris' demise.The movie is scheduled to release next year.