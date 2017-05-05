Dear Maya Trailer: Manisha Koirala's Film Looks Quite Promising

Manisha Koirala’s fans, rejoice! For the actress is back on the big screen after a long hiatus. Titled Dear Maya, Manisha’s upcoming film has been directed by Sunaina Bhatnagar. Going by the trailer of the film – which has several twists and turns - the film will find no difficulty in finding several takers.

The trailer revolves around Maya (Manisha) who has never stepped out of her wobbly house, and two school students who try hard to bring change in her life. By ghostwriting love-letter from a suitor whom Maya had met close to 2 decade back, girls feels it is the best way to infuse love into her life. But what exactly happens after that? Well, you can find out once you watch the trailer.

Manisha, who has had several successful films and popular characters to her credit, is back after she battled cancer, and that also makes the film a must watch. The film will be released on June 2 this year.