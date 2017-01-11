»
1-min read

Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher First Hated Their Documentary Bright Lights

IANS

First published: January 11, 2017, 7:59 AM IST | Updated: 9 hours ago
Image: Reuters Pictures

Los Angeles: Late actresses Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher initially hated Bright Lights - the documentary about their lives.

"They came around. They hated it at first. They fought like cats and dogs with the directors, who had to kiss their a**es to get it done," an insider told pagesix.com.

Fisher Stevens co-directed the documentary with Alexis Bloom.

Debbie and Carrie eventually decided to promote the documentary, which first screened in May last year at the Cannes Film Festival.

The mother-daughter died last month, just one day apart from each other.

