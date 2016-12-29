Debbie Reynolds Demise: Hollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute to the Legendary Actress
A file photo of Debbie Reynolds (Getty Images)
Los Angeles As legendary actress Debbie Reynolds died just one day after the passing of her daughter Carrie Fisher, Hollywood celebrities remembered the iconic star best known for her roles in musicals "Singin' in the Rain" and "The Unsinkable Molly Brown".
Reynolds died on Wednesday after suffering a stroke. She was 84.
"She was beautiful and generous. It seems like only yesterday she was having lunch here at the house and we were discussing the possibility of working together in a new show. I have such fond memories of appearing with her here at the McCallum Theater in Palm Springs. So many laughs. My prayers go out to the family. She will be missed," fellow actress and friend Carol Channing said of Reynolds.
"I was blessed to work with this remarkable woman for 45 almost 50 years. That makes for a very rare bond and unique relationship. She was generous to a fault, never caring who got the laugh from the audience. I Will always love her. I am absolutely devastated tonight!" Reynolds costar Rip Taylor said.
Albert Brooke posted, "Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie."
Debra Messing wrote, "So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. Its such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my "mom" for years & I loved her dearly. A legend."
Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken. For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage. She was loving, and bawdy, and playful- a consummate pro- old school and yet had the work ethic and investment in her craft of a new fiery up and comer. She was always running off to Vegas or somewhere else "on the road" to be a hoofer, to sing and dance and make people laugh. She performed 340 days out of the year. An inspiration on every level. A Legend of course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working. A devoted mother and grandmother, and aunt and great aunt, and friend. I lost my mom a few years ago. She loved that Debbie was my TV mom. I hope they find each other and hug and kiss and my mom says, "I got you, Debbie. Carrie's waiting for you." RIP Bobbie Adler. ❤
"It is beyond astonishing that both @carrieffisher & @DebbieReynolds1 have left this earth. I overwhelmingly adored & admired them both," Sean Hayes wrote.
Bette Midler wrote, "#DebbieReynolds has just died. This is too hard to comprehend. Beautiful, talented, devoted to her craft, she follows Carrie, dead days ago."
Mark Hamill wrote, "#CruelCruelYear".
"Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. Id hoped that my grieving was done for 2016," tweeted William Shatner.
Sarah Paulson wrote, "This. Just this devastatingly moving photograph. Just this."
"Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF," tweeted Zoe Saldana.
"There are no words left. RIP #DebbieReynolds," wrote Josh Gad.
Kevin Smith wrote, "Heartbreakingly, #DebbieReynolds passes away a day after her daughter @carrieffisher. Now rewatching her be genius in @AlbertBrooks' MOTHER."
"Wow...... this sad news makes me wanna hug my mama and never let go......" tweeted Miley Cyrus.
"For Carrie and Debbie. My thoughts and love are with their family," posted Brie Larson.
Octavia Spencer tweeted, "Lord, Debbie and Carrie. RIP 2016 has seen a lot of sadness. Prayers for their families & so many others affected by loss."
Dwayne Johnson wrote, "So blown away and saddened by this Debbie Reynolds news a day after her daughter, Carrie passes away. So much luv & strength to their family."
Ellen DeGeneres posted, "I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love."
Anna Kendrick wrote, "American treasure."
Constance Zimmer wrote, "The most incredible love is when one can't live without the other#RIP #DebbieReynolds"
Ariana Grande tweeted. "I love you Billie. So so much. rest in peace, Debbie Reynolds."
Mira Sorvino wrote, "What a tragedy! First Carrie, now her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds- my deepest and condolences to their family!!"
"I'll never say no to you...," tweeted Lin-Manuel Miranda.
