Deborah Ann Woll, Logan Miller to Star in The Maze

Actors Deborah Ann Woll and Logan Miller will star in an upcoming thriller The Maze, to be directed by Adam Robitel.The two will also be joined by Taylor Russell in the project, which will shoot in South Africa, according to The Hollywood Reporter.The project is described as in the vein of the 1997 David Fincher film The Game, an elevated psychological thriller about six strangers who find themselves in circumstances beyond their control and must use their wits to survive.The film will be produced by Neal Moritz and Ori Marmur via Original Films.