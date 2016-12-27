Deepika Is All Praises for Katrina-Anushka's Koffee With Karan Episode
The 30-year-old actress took to Twitter to applaud Katrina and Anushka.
Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma may have shied away from calling Deepika Padukone their "friend" on Koffee With Karan, but the Bajirao Mastani actress has praised her contemporaries for putting up a fun episode.
The 30-year-old actress took to Twitter to applaud Katrina and Anushka. "These girls were on fire! What a fun episode...," Deepika wrote. Katrina and Anushka were at their funniest best and even made host Karan Johar have a "meltdown".
these girls were on fire!😍what a fun episode...👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/BmWqWE4fXT
— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 27, 2016
While Deepika has previously dated Katrina's former flame Ranbir Kapoor, she is currently said to be in relationship with Anushka's rumoured ex-boyfriend Ranveer Singh.
