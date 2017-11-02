Deepika Padukone's Ex Nihaar Pandya All Set to Make Bollywood Debut Opposite Kangana Ranaut
Deepika's ex-boyfriend Nihaar Pandya is going to make his big screen debut in Kangana's 'Manikarnika'
(Photo: Reuters)
Nihaar Pandya, better known as Deepika Padukone's ex-boyfriend before Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, will be making his Bollywood debut in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', starring Kangana Ranaut.
Set around the Rebellion of 1857 and the pivotal role in it played by the courageous Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, the epic historical drama is set to release in April, 2018. Also starring Sonu Sood and Ankita Lokhande, the film is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.
Nihaar will essay the role of Baji Rao II in the film, and has reportedly undergone strenuous training in martial arts, horse riding and other fitness workouts apart from multiple acting classes to deliver a memorable performance. We'll have to wait and see how successful he is.
Set around the Rebellion of 1857 and the pivotal role in it played by the courageous Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, the epic historical drama is set to release in April, 2018. Also starring Sonu Sood and Ankita Lokhande, the film is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.
Nihaar will essay the role of Baji Rao II in the film, and has reportedly undergone strenuous training in martial arts, horse riding and other fitness workouts apart from multiple acting classes to deliver a memorable performance. We'll have to wait and see how successful he is.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: New Xiaomi Selfie Smartphone Series Launch Along With MIUI 9
- India vs New Zealand 1st T20I in Delhi: Team India Report Card
- Anil Kumble In The Mix for Coach of the Year in First Indian Sports Honours
- Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Genetics Determine Everything
- Chris Gayle wins Australia Masseuse Court Case