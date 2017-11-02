Deepika Padukone's Ex Nihaar Pandya All Set to Make Bollywood Debut Opposite Kangana Ranaut

Nihaar Pandya, better known as Deepika Padukone's ex-boyfriend before Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, will be making his Bollywood debut in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', starring Kangana Ranaut.Set around the Rebellion of 1857 and the pivotal role in it played by the courageous Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, the epic historical drama is set to release in April, 2018. Also starring Sonu Sood and Ankita Lokhande, the film is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.Nihaar will essay the role of Baji Rao II in the film, and has reportedly undergone strenuous training in martial arts, horse riding and other fitness workouts apart from multiple acting classes to deliver a memorable performance. We'll have to wait and see how successful he is.