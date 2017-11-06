Deepika Padukone Gets a Peck on the Cheek From Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin Aadar Jain
Padmavati star Deepika Padukone was having a blast over the weekend, at her home, with old friends, and new
Deepika Padukone at mumbai airport. (Image: Yogen Shah)
While Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor may be a thing of the past, it was a landmark moment in the annals of Bollywood. While it lasted anyway. That doesn't mean you can't keep it in the family however. When Deepika threw a party at her home over the weekend, prominent among the attendees were Ranbir's cousins, Aadar and Armaan Jain, who posted pictures of themselves getting up, close and personal with their host. The lines of the photo might be blurry, but the love is all too clear, as can be seen below.
Credit: @Aadar Jain
Deepika has been having a blast promoting her upcoming film, Padmavati, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and sometime-flavor of the month, Ranveer Singh. While there were reports of a kerfuffle between Deepika and her co-stars over the promotion for the film, everything seems rosy now.
"Deepika is in a celebratory mood. She is extremely happy to share this moment with everyone who is close to her. Wherever she has been going off late, be it events or other gatherings, people cannot stop raving about her beauty, grace and talent," a source close to Deepika was reported as saying by Pinkvilla.
