Deepika Padukone Gets Nostalgic As Ye Jawani Hai Deewani Completes 4 Years

The iconic millennial film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, completed 4 years of the release recently. The film that broke many records upon its release also marked the return of the golden pairing of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor on celluloid after Bachna Ae Haseeno.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani proved to be a reunion of friends Ayan Mukherjee - Deepika Padukone - Ranbir Kapoor. The creative talents joined forces along with Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin and presented to the audience a film that is touted as the most loved entertainers.

The search for Manali packages suddenly hiked up post the movie release and till date, many youngsters visit the city in order to weave similar memories. From the fun-filled trip, extravagant wedding shoots and the urge to travel - the film literally offered a bucket list of goals to many fans.

While the film gave some bucket-list worthy moments onscreen, the film team had a joyride during filming as well. Deepika Padukone too had a series of memories filming for YJHD along with director Ayan Mukherjee.

Marking 4 years of the film journey, Deepika Padukone took to social media posting a picture of Ayan and herself. The gorgeous actress captioned the picture as '4 years of YJHD...I miss us!❤️"

Even after 4 years of release, the film strikes a chord with the audience for its relatable characters. Deepika Padukone garnered tremendous love and appreciation for her apt portrayal of Naina Talwar.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani managed to be a trendsetter for the young India with its definition of love, friendship, dreams, dilemma, and wanderlust.