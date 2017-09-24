Deepika Padukone Has a Commanding Presence: Says Return of Xander Cage Director DJ Caruso

Commanding presence — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) September 21, 2017

The first look of Deepika Padukone in and as Padmavati showcasing her regal avatar has captivated one and all. The charm of the actress has not even spared the director of xXx: Return of Xander Age, DJ Caruso who feels Deepika Padukone has a commanding presence in the posters.The makers revealed the first look of Deepika Padukone as Padmavati as she portrays the titular role in the film. The posters of the much talked about film were released recently and have created waves over the internet. The elegant beauty looked stunning in the posters and has been praised by everyone.While the audience and B-town couldn't stop gushing over Deepika Padukone, the director of the actress' first Hollywood film D.J. Caruso appreciated the beautiful actress via social media.A fan of Deepika Padukone posted pictures of the actress in the royal avatar and asked D.J. Caruso for his views. The director who isn't very active on Twitter soon replied saying 'Commanding Presence'.Deepika Padukone will essay the titular role of Rani Padmavati. The internet is filled with reasons enough to prove why the talented actress is the perfect choice to play the regal beauty.