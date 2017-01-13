Deepika Padukone Makes Vin Diesel Groove to Lungi Dance, See Pics

With XXX: Return of Xander Cage being Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut, the actress is expected to do just about everything to ensure the film finds several takers. So when the actress turned up for a promotional event in Mumbai, which also saw the presence of Vin Diesel, it was expected that she’d do something interesting to impress fans.

Image: Yogen Shah

The gorgeous actress burn the dance floor as she swayed to the popular number Lungi Dance from her film Chennai Express. The actress, who looked stunning in a golden outfit, looked comfortable with a lungi wrapped around her waist and a kaala chashma that she donned to complete the look.

Image: Yogen Shah

That’s not all, she also made Diesel wear a lungi and match steps with her.

.@deepikapadukone looks at #VinDiesel in amusement as he sports a lungi at the #xXxIndiaPremiere. RT if you think they make a great duo. pic.twitter.com/vTdlbclU4J — Rishtey Cineplex (@rishteycineplex) January 13, 2017

Deepika plays the character of a strong woman called Serena Unger and shares steaming on screen chemistry with Vin Diesel in XxX: Return of Xander Cage.

Image: Yogen Shah

The actress who met Vin five years ago during an audition of another film that didn't worked out at the last minutes, also shared her first memory of meeting Vin.

Image: Yogen Shah

"I was so focused on the audition because I wanted that role. However, when he walked in and we started feeling chemistry between us, the nervousness went out of the window. "During the shooting we bonded over things and now I know he is one of the very special people of my life, I can always call him up and share things, and he will be there for me not just professionally but as a wonderful warm human being," she said.

Image: Yogen Shah