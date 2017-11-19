Deepika Padukone On Padmavati Row: I Feel Hurt, I Feel Angry
As several Rajput fringe outfits take to streets and hold protests against the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone, the actor remains unfazed by it all.
Image: Youtube/ Deepika Padukone in a still from the film Padmavati.
The Padmavati controversy refuses to die down. As several Rajput fringe outfits take to streets and hold protests against the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone, the actor remains unfazed by it all.
In an interview to DNA, Deepika said that she has full faith in the Indian judiciary and that she's sure nothing will go wrong. "I have full faith in the judicial system of our country. I know no wrong will be done."
In the past few months, the entire cast and crew have been on the receiving end of abuse by fringe outfits who've accused Bhansali of distorting historical facts and showing the Rajput community in poor light. Several Rajput fringe outfits spread their demonstrations to several parts of the country including Rajasthan, Bengaluru, Haryana and Kota. Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi even threatened to chop off Deepika's nose if she continues to defend the film.
On being asked how affected she's been because of the row, Deepika said, "As a woman, as an artiste, as someone who has worked and given two years of my life to this movie, I feel hurt, I feel angry, but I also think it is extremely funny that people are reacting like this to a film. I am feeling so many emotions at this point."
Despite having mixed emotions, Deepika was quick to reiterate saying, "There is a fraction out there who is doing what it is. But as I said at the start, I have faith in our judicial system."
The actor, who completes a decade in the industry this year, believes that Padmavati marks the "evolution of the relationship between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and me as filmmaker and artiste."
She pointed out that "it takes a lot of trust and transparency, agreements and disagreements to reach a stage with your director, where we can both look into each other’s eyes and we know what the other person is thinking or feeling without having to say anything."
Saying that Padmavati is more than a film, Deepika also recalled how the posters of the magnum-opus evoked a series of mixed reactions in her. "The posters are extraordinary. Chilling is what I think. It is my own special moment as an actor. I cannot say much about the moments in the film. But whatever little that we are seeing is for me some of the most memorable moments of my life on a film set. In my opinion, Padmavati, especially in 3D will be an experience worth savouring."
Deepika also stressed on the fact that even though the film took over two years of her time and many sacrifices from her end, it's all been worth it. "When you work on a film like Padmavati, it deserves that kind of time. There are a lot of sacrifices there too. It is the sacrifice of giving up other films, it is the sacrifice of so many things. It is the sacrifice of giving up a social life; of family time. But when I see the result it is all worth it. For me, it has never been about how films of mine will release in a year. Those films must be meaningful and they must impact."
The release of the film, however, has been deferred, Viacom18 announced on Sunday, a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje urged the Centre to ensure that the controversial movie is not released without “necessary” changes.
