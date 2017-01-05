Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra All Set to Slay Hollywood in 2017

2017 is a year of new possibilities for Bollywood. Not just because this year the industry is going to see big releases like Raees, Tubelight, Jagga Jasoos and Padmavati all in 365 days time, but also because two of Bollywood's leading ladies are all set to mark their debut in Hollywood. Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are set to slay the world with their acting prowess this year in XXX: Return of Xander Cage and Baywatch respectively.

While Priyanka is already a known face because to her American TV Series Quantico, it is going to be Deepika's first global appearance. The actress who has been in the news all throughout 2016, for her sassy action avatar as Serena Unger and for her on and off screen camaraderie with film's leading man Vin Diesel, is set to show off unseen action skills in the film.

#serena #xxxthereturnofxandercage #january2017 A video posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Oct 31, 2016 at 3:44am PDT

Deepika, known for her professionalism in the industry, impressed everybody on the sets of Xander Cage. From Samuel L Jackson to Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose. Her adorable videos with Vin Diesel created a buzz in 2016.

#behindthescenes #fun #leadingman #serenaunger #xXxTheMovie #ReturnOfXanderCage 😎 @vindiesel A video posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 27, 2016 at 9:58pm PDT

With her dimpled smile and sassy action moves, Deepika is going to leave a mark in the minds of the audience all over the world this time.

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 29, 2016 at 1:14pm PDT

The reckless, relentless Serena is unlike any of the characters done by Deepika in Bollywood. Thus, the Hollywood debut of the actress has left us with much anticipation and we are waiting to see our favourite actress create her stardom in Hollywood as well.

XXX: Return of Xander Cage is releasing in India on January 13th, a week before its UD release, proving that even the makers trust the fan base of Padukone in India and want to cash in her stardom as much as possible.

Later in 2017, Deepika will be back in Bhansali's camp with the ambitious project of Padmavati, alongside Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. While we are still not over Mastani, Deepika is all set to rule our hearts this year with two completely different, powerful roles.

#3YearsOfRamLeela A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Nov 15, 2016 at 9:03am PST

Next is line of Hollywood debut is American television's one of the popular new faces Priyanka Chopra. Bollywood's 'desi girl' is already a global icon and has been making her presence felt in every way possible. Apart from starring as Alex Parrish in action-thriller Quantico, she was in the news for presenting Academy Awards in 2016 and also winning and presenting People's Choice Awards. She has also been an entertaining guest at popular chat shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

I'm watching you... #BooWatch #BeBad ... Happy Halloween, everyone! @baywatchmovie A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Oct 31, 2016 at 6:14am PDT

Priyanka, who is currently shooting for Season 2 of ABC's show, is all set to debut as Victoria in Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron starrer Baywatch. Based on the 90's popular beach show by the same name, Baywatch is a action-comedy where Priyanka will be seen playing a sassy villain.

I told u to watch out @therock haha! That's how we roll at #baywatch .. This was too fun! A video posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 16, 2016 at 9:52pm PDT

The actress will also be seen presenting an Award at the prestigious Golden Globes as well.

So delighted that my Oscar outfit featured in @Google's #YearInSearch! Thank you for the love! #ZuhairMurad Google.com/2016 A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Dec 14, 2016 at 11:04am PST

Priyank was also declared UNICEF Goodwill ambassador recently and was inducted by none other than David and Victoria Beckhem.

Thank you @davidbeckham and @milliebobby_brown for inducting me into the @UNICEF global family. Always delighted to meet likeminded people who believe that there is humanity left in us after all. And @milliebobby_brown you were a superb host tonight... congratulations on the #GoldenGlobes nod #foreverychild A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Dec 12, 2016 at 7:22pm PST

It's good to see our leading ladies carrying the baton of different roles in Hollywood. Unlike how Indian women are mostly portrayed in America, both the actresses have chosen roles that defy the stereotypes. While, Deepika's Serena in a XXX operative who is deadly with weapons, Baywatch's Priyanka is a manipulative millionaire who knows the hooks and crooks of business.

Kudos to the ladies who are setting a benchmark for other Indian actors in Hollywood and now we are waiting for 2017 to be the year of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.