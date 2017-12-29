Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh To Ring In The New Year Together In Maldives?
According to various reports, Deepika and Ranveer will be staying in a luxury resort with a private beach in the island country.
With the New Year around the corner, B-town celebs have already started their festivities of the season with great enthusiasm and joy. While actor Sonam Kapoor is in London to ring in 2018 with her alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja, Akshay Kumar is holidaying in South Africa with wife Twinkle Khanna and kids.
Well, we get to know that one more couple is planning to celebrate the last night of year ending outside India. Yes, you read that right! If a report in IndiaTV.com is to be believed, rumoured lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will ring in the New Year together in Maldives.
The two actors are currently facing a tough time over the Padmavati row. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this marks their third film together, however, not as an onscreen couple. Several Rajput fringe outfits have accused Bhansali of distorting historical facts in the movie.
