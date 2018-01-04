Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's 'Sri Lanka Trip' Sparks Engagement Rumours
After Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's dreamy wedding, it seems the will-they-won't-they ball has been passed on to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's court.
Image: Yogen Shah
After Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's dreamy wedding, it seems the will-they-won't-they ball has been passed on to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's court. And it just might be the news of 2018 if the rumours surrounding Deepika and Ranveer come true. The rumour mill is abuzz that the couple is getting hitched on Deepika's birthday, January 5, in Sri Lanka in the presence of family members.
The couple, who is reportedly on a vacation together in Sri Lanka, is rumoured to be getting engaged tomorrow. While there's no official confirmation yet, it seems their trip together has got the rumour mill running.
Deepika, who'll turn 32 this Friday, celebrated Christmas in Vienna and flew down to Colombo to ring in the New Year where Ranveer joined her. If reports are anything to go by, the much-loved couple rang in the New Year in Sri Lanka snorkeling together. A source was quoted by Deccan Chronicle as saying, “The couple is going snorkelling and will spend time with each other. There are people in Sri Lanka who can identify them, but then it’s also a country that lets people be at peace and doesn’t intrude on privacies. So, they will be able to spend quality time with each other.”
On the professional front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, which has been embroiled in controversies ever since its inception. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor in a key role.
