GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Deepika Padukone's Return of Xander Cage Co-star Ruby Rose Shocked By Padmavati Row

"Padmavati" has been facing protests by several Rajput groups, including the Karni Sena and others, for allegedly “distorting” historical facts.

Updated:November 18, 2017, 3:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Deepika Padukone's Return of Xander Cage Co-star Ruby Rose Shocked By Padmavati Row
Deepika Padukone in a still from the Bollywood film Padmavati.
Hollywood actor Ruby Rose has today come out in support of Deepika Padukone in the wake of the ongoing controversy surrounding her film Padmavati and said she is in absolute awe of the actress' strength and courage.

Rose, who worked with Deepika in her Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage, took to Twitter to show solidarity with the Bajirao Mastani star and wrote, "I am in shock at reading what my dear friend is going through but in absolute awe of her strength and courage. Deepika you are one of the strongest women I know."









The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed magnum opus, which is slated to release on December 1, is embroiled in controversy as some Hindu groups and political parties, claim that the film distorts history and portrays Rajput queen Padmavati in a questionable light. Bhansali has repeatedly rebuffed the rumors about an alleged dream sequence between Padmavati and Khilji and even released a video saying that the film honours the valor of Rajputs and the queen.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Battleground Padmavati: Gaps Between Myth and History

Battleground Padmavati: Gaps Between Myth and History

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES