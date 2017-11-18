Deepika Padukone's Return of Xander Cage Co-star Ruby Rose Shocked By Padmavati Row

I am in shock at reading what my dear friend is going through but in absolute awe of her strength and courage. Deepika you are one of the strongest women I know. https://t.co/wrEaO9WZA0 — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) November 18, 2017

Hollywood actor Ruby Rose has today come out in support of Deepika Padukone in the wake of the ongoing controversy surrounding her film Padmavati and said she is in absolute awe of the actress' strength and courage.Rose, who worked with Deepika in her Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage, took to Twitter to show solidarity with the Bajirao Mastani star and wrote, "I am in shock at reading what my dear friend is going through but in absolute awe of her strength and courage. Deepika you are one of the strongest women I know."The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed magnum opus, which is slated to release on December 1, is embroiled in controversy as some Hindu groups and political parties, claim that the film distorts history and portrays Rajput queen Padmavati in a questionable light. Bhansali has repeatedly rebuffed the rumors about an alleged dream sequence between Padmavati and Khilji and even released a video saying that the film honours the valor of Rajputs and the queen.