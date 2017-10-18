Deepika Padukone Slams Those Who Destroyed Padmavati Rangoli

absolutely heart breaking to see the recent attack on artist Karan and his artwork!disgusting and appalling to say the least! pic.twitter.com/Ot2Aki0MiA — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 18, 2017

Who are these people?Who is responsible for their actions?For how long are we going to let this go on? pic.twitter.com/2WFN0jcdua — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 18, 2017

this has to stop NOW & action must be taken!@smritiirani pic.twitter.com/fRnpFEkZIw — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 18, 2017

Ever since the shoot of film-maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati kicked off, it has been making headlines for reasons – both good and bad. Problems for the makers of Padmavati have only got worse, courtesy the outrage of Rajasthan’s Karni Sena.In a recent horrible incident in Surat, Gujarat, artist Karan K’s rangoli of Padmavati was wrecked by a huge group of people.Upset by the attack, actress Deepika Padukone shared her anguish and outrage in a series of tweets and termed the recent incident “heart breaking”.In the next tweet that Deepika shared, she wanted to know for exactly how long such incidents would be allowed.In her last tweet, Deepika tagged Smriti Irani and showed no inhibitions in asking for required action that should be taken against all those responsible for the damage.Deepika, who looked ethereal as the titular character in Padmavati, had recently expressed gratitude for the roaring response of the audience and film fraternity to the trailer of the period drama. Her co-stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapur too are "overwhelmed" with the reactions.Deepika had tweeted: "I cannot even begin to express the gratitude and joy I feel today. I sometimes wonder, 'What have I done to deserve so much love and appreciation'... And while I seek, all I can say is a big big thank you."Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie will be out on December 1 to tell the tale of the valour and heroism of the Rajputs.Deepika features in a powerful role, dressed in intricately embroidered ensembles and bespoke jewellery. She sports a unibrow and captures the attention of viewers with her screen presence.A look into the Padmavati trailer gave a dekko into the high production value, panoramic shots and carefully curated looks that the film promises to give.