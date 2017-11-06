GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Deepika Padukone Slut Shamed Over These Pictures Taken With Ranbir Kapoor's Cousins

Padmavati star Deepika Padukone was slut shamed by social media trolls over pictures from her recent weekend bash

News18.com

Updated:November 6, 2017, 12:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Deepika Padukone Slut Shamed Over These Pictures Taken With Ranbir Kapoor's Cousins
Image: Reuters Pictures
We had scarcely finished posting about Deepika's fun weekend that the trolls came flooding out in protest. After a picture of the Padmavati actress enjoying herself with former beau Ranbir Kapoor's cousins, Aadar and Armaan Jain, was posted on Instagram, busybodies lost no time in calling her 'drunk' and 'desperate'. Posted by Aadar, the blurry picture -- taken at Deepika's weekend bash celebrating the success of Padmavati's trailer release -- shows her flanked by the Jain brothers. Not much to complain about one would think, but never underestimate the time on some peoples' hands and the gutter that runs through their minds.

Credit: @Aadar Jain

Credit: @Armaan Jain

1

2

Deepika has always been a favorite target for the internet's idle folk, whether being called out for being 'too skinny' or 'drunk'; apparently they really like the latter word. In any case, we're sure Deepika won't let trolls drag her under.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Reporters Project: Heading to Poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

Reporters Project: Heading to Poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES