Deepika Padukone to Celebrate Her Birthday With Ranveer Singh in Sri Lanka?
The couple is expected to stay together in Sri Lanka to celebrate Deepika's 32nd birthday on January 5.
Image: Yogen Shah
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly the most talked about celebrity couple of Bollywood. Even though the two have never admitted to being in a full-fledged relationship, their public appearances speak a lot about their commitment towards each other. After spending the New Year in Vienna, Deepika Padukone is reportedly in Sri Lanka with alleged beau Ranveer Singh.
If reports are anything to go by, the much-loved coupled ringed in the New Year in Sri Lanka snorkeling together. A source was quoted in a Deccan Chronicle saying, “The couple is going snorkeling and will spend time with each other. There are people in Sri Lanka who can identify them, but then it’s also a country that lets people be at peace and doesn’t intrude on privacies. So, they will be able to spend quality time with each other.”
The couple is expected to stay together in Sri Lanka to celebrate Deepika's 32nd birthday on January 5.
On the professional front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. Ever since its announcement, the movie has been embroiled in countless controversies. However, the film was recently passed by the censor board with a UA certificate with certain modifications.
| Edited by: Sameeksha
