Deepika Padukone to Promote xXx : Return of Xander Cage in London

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone is leaving no stone unturned to promote her Hollywood debut xXx : Return of Xander Cage. After extensively promoting the film in Mexico, Deepika will now be going to London, according to a press release. The Bajirao Mastani actress along with her co-star Vin Diesel and the other cast members will be in London for two days.

Following which, the team will visit India on January 12 and 13 to promote the action flick. Directed by DJ Caruso, xXx: The Return of Xander

Cage is the third installment in the xXx franchise. The film also stars Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L Jackson. It is set to open in theatres on January 14.