Deepika Padukone's xXx: The Return of Xander Cage to Release in India First
The film is the third installment of the xXx franchise, making it a sequel to 2002 film xXx and the 2005 film xXx: State of the Union.
Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone has announced that her Hollywood debut xXx: The Return of Xander Cage will release in India on January 14 before any other country.
The film is the third installment of the xXx franchise, making it a sequel to 2002 film xXx and the 2005 film xXx: State of the Union. The movie will see Vin Diesel return as Xander Cage.
"Thrilled to announce that #XxX:TheReturnofXanderCage will release in India first! Before anywhere else in the world! #14thJanuary #VinDiesel," Deepika tweeted.
thrilled to announce that #XxX:TheReturnofXanderCage will release in India first!before anywhere else in the world! #14thJanuary #VinDiesel pic.twitter.com/8y36pMYQBF
— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 28, 2016
The film directed by D J Caruso, also stars Donnie Yen, Samuel L Jackson, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, Rory McCann, Kris Wu, and Ariadna Gutierrez.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewMS Dhoni Behind Jharkhand's Success: Nadeem and Kishan
- exclusive interviewScientific Approach and Unity Behind Success: Hockey Coach Harendra
- Too Cool!Dangal Daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra Are Just Like Any Of Us
- 2017 Honda CityHonda City Facelift Set to Launch in India in 2017
- Partner ContentThums Up's Toofani Punch With Ranveer Singh Celebrates The 'Khas' Among 'Hum'