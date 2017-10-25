Delhi Classical Music Fest Begins with Tribute to Girija Devi

The 8th edition of Delhi Classical Music Festival, which kicked off here today, hasbeen dedicated to Indian classical singer Girija Devi, who passed away on Tuesday evening. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who inaugurated the music event at Kamani Auditorium, dedicated the festival to the "Thumri queen" saying "her legacy will live on"."The passing away of Vidushi Girija Deviji marks the end of an era. I extend my deepest condolences to her family and students. Music lovers in Delhi have been fortunate to witness her perform on several occasions including her last public recital at the Thumri Festival."As a small tribute, we dedicate the ongoing Delhi Classical Music Festival to her. I am certain her legacy will live on in all those whose lives have been touched by her music," Sisodia told PTI.Organised by Sahitya Kala Parisad, Government of Delhi, the five-day classical music festival promotes the capital's art and cultural heritage while showcasing its deep-rooted passion for indigenous art forms.The festival opened with performances by Padmashri classical singer Parveen Sultana, and Sarangi-Sitar duo Murad Ali Khan and Fateh Ali Khan. The festival will feature several forms of Indian traditional music through performances by acclaimed artists including vocalists and instrumentalists, the organisers said.On the second day, vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty, flautist Rajendra Prasanna and Ajay Prasanna will perform along with Delhi Ratan Awardee Akram Khan. The third day will witness performances by Bhuvanesh Komkali, Bahauddin Dagar,and M Venkatesh Kumar, followed by singer Pandit Madhup Mudgal on the fourth day.Audience will also enjoy performances by Nishad Bakre, Abhay Sopori, Bhajan Sopori on the fourth day. The music festival will come to a close on October 29 with performances by Pandit Jasraj and Ustad Shujaat Khan.