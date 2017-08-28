Demi Lovato Sings National Anthem at Mayweather vs McGregor Fight

Singer-actress Demi Lovato sang the national anthem for a packed house at the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight at the Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena in Nevada.For the show-stopping number, the singer opted for a plunging white ensemble, fitted with a golden belt to sing ahead of the "fight of the century" on Saturday night, reports eonline.com.Celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Mike Tyson, Nick Jonas and Orlando Bloom had turned up for the fight night.Before taking to the ring, the singer told MTV that she was nervous about singing the Star-Spangled Banner before the big fight."I feel so nervous but I'm really, really excited! This is the biggest fight of our generation! So when you look at it that way and how many fans all over the world are going to be watching, it's nerve wracking for sure."