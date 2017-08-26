Demi Lovato to Perform at MTV's Video Music Awards 2017
Singer Demi Lovato shares her excitement to see her fans at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Demi Lovato at the premier for her new documentary about mental health called Beyond Silence. Courtesy: Instagram
Los Angeles: Singer-actress Demi Lovato will be performing at MTV's Video Music Awards here.
Lovato, who has also announced her sixth studio album, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news, reports billboard.com.
"See you at the VMAs this year," the singer wrote, accompanied by the winking-face and smiling devil emojis.
Lovato will join already-announced performers Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd. The show, hosted by Katy Perry, will take place on Sunday at the Forum in Inglewood, California.
It will air in India on Vh1 on August 28
See you at the @VMAs this year @MTV 😉😈 #SORRYNOTSORRY #VMAs pic.twitter.com/wqCCpkG5yz— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 23, 2017
