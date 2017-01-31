Dev Patel Condemns Trump's Ban on Immigrants, Calls It 'Utterly Devastating'
The internet has reacted strongly ever since US President Donald Trump announced the travel ban on Muslims nationals from 7 Islamic countries to enter the country. Lot of Hollywood stars along with others have strongly condemned President Trump’s decision and anti-Trump wave was evident at the Screen Actors Guild Awards recently as well.
Star of Slumdog Millionaire, Dev Patel who has earned an Oscar nomination for his role in Lion which is a humanitarian film, said he found it "utterly devastating" that Trump had decided to ban nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering America.
Dev Patel took a detour on the SAG Awards red carpet to talk to the official red carpet team about the difficulties of promoting a movie during an unfortunate political season. "At times like this, you're constantly questioning what you're doing at awards like this or promoting a movie. It feels so pointless. I look to the people around me and they remind me the message of this film, of the art we’re trying to inject into the world right now. It's about unification. When I think about that, it makes me have a little bit more strength."
