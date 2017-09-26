GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Is Killing It In Recent Bold Photoshoot

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee's recent photos stand in stark contrast to Gopi - her iconic TV character.

News18.com

Updated:September 26, 2017, 1:36 PM IST
Image: Devoleena /Instagram
If you followed popular TV sitcom Saath Nibhana Saathiya, you can’t forget actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The actress gained immense popularity for essaying the role of a righteous and upright telly bahu Gopi. Wrapped in six yards of saree, and laden with jewellery, Gopi bahu is in news for her recent photoshoot.



Her recent photos stand in stark contrast to Gopi - her iconic TV character.



Devoleena is currently busy making the most of her break from acting.



Having played Gopi for 7 long years, Gopi is now keen on discovering new avenues.

B You !!

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on



Devoleena was initially noticed when she auditioned for the dance reality series Dance India Dance 2.



She made her acting debut was with Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto as Bani.

My heart is brainless & My brain is heartless!!😈😍

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on



In June 2012, Bhattacharjee replaced Giaa Manek as Gopi Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

