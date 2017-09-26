Devoleena Bhattacharjee Is Killing It In Recent Bold Photoshoot
Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee's recent photos stand in stark contrast to Gopi - her iconic TV character.
Image: Devoleena /Instagram
If you followed popular TV sitcom Saath Nibhana Saathiya, you can’t forget actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The actress gained immense popularity for essaying the role of a righteous and upright telly bahu Gopi. Wrapped in six yards of saree, and laden with jewellery, Gopi bahu is in news for her recent photoshoot.
Devoleena is currently busy making the most of her break from acting.
Having played Gopi for 7 long years, Gopi is now keen on discovering new avenues.
Devoleena was initially noticed when she auditioned for the dance reality series Dance India Dance 2.
She made her acting debut was with Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto as Bani.
In June 2012, Bhattacharjee replaced Giaa Manek as Gopi Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.
