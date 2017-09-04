Devoleena Bhattacharjee is Not Ready for Bigg Boss Experience Right Now

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee of Saath Nibhana Saathiya says that she was approached to be a part of the controversial show Bigg Boss, but she won't be able to do it right now."I want to work with superstar Salman Khan (the host of 'Bigg Boss'). But I can't do 'Bigg Boss' right now. I was approached for the show. I respect the channel and the production house for considering me. But I always wanted to do a dance-based reality show or, may be, try a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi," Devoleena said in a statement.She is currently on a vacation."I am in Udaipur and enjoying time with my mother. It's her birth month. I'm only concerned about giving her all the happiness," said the actress.