Devoleena to Mark Birthday by Preparing to Welcome Lord Ganesha
TV Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals that she will be celebrating her birthday by preparing for Ganesh Chaturthi.
Image: Devoleena official Instagram
Mumbai: Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is excited to celebrate her birthday by decorating her house to welcome Lord Ganesha.
"I am excited to celebrate my birthday with Ganpati. My birthday celebrations will be spent by decorating my house to welcome Ganpati. I am sure my friends will have some surprise for me," she said in a statement.
While Devoleena's birthday is on Tuesday, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will start on Friday.
