Today is a very special day @DharmaMovies ... here’s why ... pic.twitter.com/NawUvVF9C9 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2017

Karan Johar, a mentor to Bollywood’s current favourite actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, took to Twitter to announce the debut of two new actors on Wednesday.The rumour of Sridevi’s daughter Jahnvi Kapoor being introduced by KJo and being starred opposite Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter in the Hindi remake of Sairat has been rife for quite some time now.And KJo decided to put an end to the rumours in style. The filmmaker took to Twitter to share the poster of the upcoming film titled Dhadak, co-starring Jhanvi and Ishaan in key roles. The film is being helmed by Shashank Khaitaan.In another tweet, the filmmaker announced Jahnvi's Instagram debut. He wrote, "Presenting JANHVI in #धड़क Releasing 6th July 2018 But her debut on Instagram is today! http://www.instagram.com/JanhviKapoor @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_ @DharmaMovies"KJo also shared another photo wherein Ishaan was the "Presenting ISHAAN in #धड़क #DHADAK, http://www.instagram.com/ishaan95 @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_ @DharmaMovies."In a video shared on social media a while back, KJo expressed that this is a very special day for his banner Dharma Productions. "Five years ago, Sidharth, Varun and Alia joined the Dharma family and as we speak, they are scintillating stars of the movie industry. Today, we're about to extend our family.”“We're about to present two new actors. The details will be up at 5 pm. It's from the director of Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. What's the name of the film? Let me just give you a little hint - 'My heart's beating faster'. Watch this space..."he added.The film is set to release on July 6.