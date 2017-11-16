Dhadak New Stills: Jahnvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's Chemistry Is So On Point

A lot has been speculated about the big Bollywood debut of Sridevi's daughter Jahnvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter. But filmmaker Karan Johar decided to put an end to the rumours in style.On Wednesday evening, KJo took to Twitter and announced two new additions to Dharma family- Jahnvi and Ishaan. The film titled Dhadak is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan,who has previously made films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.Soon after the announcement, the makers went on to share the first posters of the film featuring the actors.All set to release on July 6, 2018, the film is an official remake of Marathi film Sairat.The makers also unveiled some new stills from the film to pique up the curiosity. And as can be seen, Jahnvi and Ishaan's chemistry is so on point.While Ishaan has already featured in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, this will be Jahnvi's first-ever big screen appearance. And even though Jahnvi hasn't made her Bollywood debut yet, she's already been pit against Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan, who is gearing up for Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.