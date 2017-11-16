Dhadak New Stills: Jahnvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's Chemistry Is So On Point
A lot has been speculated about the big Bollywood debut of Sridevi's daughter Jahnvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter. But filmmaker Karan Johar decided to put an end to the rumours in style.
On Wednesday evening, KJo took to Twitter and announced two new additions to Dharma family- Jahnvi and Ishaan. The film titled Dhadak is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan,
who has previously made films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.
The makers also unveiled some new stills from the film to pique up the curiosity. And as can be seen, Jahnvi and Ishaan's chemistry is so on point.
While Ishaan has already featured in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, this will be Jahnvi's first-ever big screen appearance. And even though Jahnvi hasn't made her Bollywood debut yet, she's already been pit against Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan, who is gearing up for Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.
#धड़क starring Janhvi & Ishaan— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 16, 2017
6th July 2018 @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/tZ75FwqraM
Presenting ISHAAN in #धड़क #DHADAK— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2017
https://t.co/m6LY07W8cS @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_ @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/XIWngptAF4
Presenting JANHVI in #धड़क Releasing 6th July 2018— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2017
But her debut on Instagram is today! https://t.co/mzVGR9GYU1 @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_ @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/cEDZBs6zid
PRESENTING...JANHVI and ISHAAN@ZeeStudios_ and @DharmaMovies proudly present #धड़क directed by @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 ..#DHADAK pic.twitter.com/cHunKmztFZ— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2017
