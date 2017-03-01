Dhanush Comes to Sister-in-law Saundraya's Rescue As Her Car Rams Into an Auto

Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya was driving back home on Tuesday early morning when she lost control of her car and rammed into an auto, injuring the driver. But timely intervention by Soundarya’s brother-in-law Dhanush saved her from going to the police.

The incident happened early in the morning, reports Hindustan Times. Soundarya, though visibly shaken, came out and stayed on the spot till help came. Dhanush arrived at the spot soon after, took the injured driver to the hospital and ensured he was fine. Dhanush has also assured that he would check on him later and pay for his treatment.

Due to commotion that the accident caused, many other autorickshaw drivers who had parked their vehicles nearby, gathered at the spot immediately. An eyewitness stated Soundarya offered monetary assistance to the driver immediately. “She offered monetary assistance of Rs 10,000 and we refused it. We were also worried about her safety. We asked her to go home. Dhanush came and got the injured autorickshaw driver admitted to hospital and assured that he would follow it up,” he said.

Soundarya is Rajinikanth’s younger daughter who is currently busy directing VIP 2 which features Dhanush and Kajol in the lead roles.