The Extraordinary Journey of a Fakir First Look Out: Dhanush's Hollywood Debut Is High On Fun

Here is the Exclusive First Look Poster of @dhanushkraja 's International Film - #TheExtraOrdinaryJourneyOftheFakir pic.twitter.com/79B7oPZfd4 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 1, 2017

The first look of southern superstar Dhanush, from his debut Hollywood project, is out and it has got all his fans excited. Dhanush is all set to make his first Hollywood appearance with The Extraordinary Journey of a Fakir with his co-star, Berenice Bejo - the Oscar-nominated actress of The Artist. Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share the look.One shot from the film sees the actor looking dapper in a blue suit with Bejo showing her something.The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir Who Got Trapped In An Ikea Cupboard is a comedy adventure tale based on Romain Puertolas's bestselling debut novel with the same name, which came out in 2014 and has been translated into 35 languages. The novel relates the pilgrimage of a con man from India to an IKEA in Paris which turns into a philosophical odyssey.Directed by Kenn Scott, The film will follow his journey from New Delhi to Paris where he falls in love with a woman and accidentally gets deported along with a band of African refugees to the far corners of Europe against his will. Along with foreign locales like Paris, Rome, and Casablanca, the film will be shot in Jodhpur.A great jump for Dhanush, the year 2017 saw the actor make his directorial debut with Power Paandi, which was highly appreciated. The actor was also seen in VIP 2, the sequel to 2014 hit film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2.