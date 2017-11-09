GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Dhanush Shares Photographs From Vada Chennai Set

Vada Chennai, a crime drama, marks Dhanush's third collaboration with Vetrimaaran.

IANS

Updated:November 9, 2017, 1:49 PM IST
A file photo of actor Dhanush.
Chennai: Actor-filmmaker Dhanush says he continues to explore and learn as he shoots with director Vetrimaaran for their next venture, Vada Chennai.

Dhanush on Wednesday night shared a photograph from the film's set and captioned it: "10 years ago this day Polladhavan released. Our journey continues as a team to explore and learn together. From the sets of Vada Chennai right now."




Vada Chennai, a crime drama, marks Dhanush's third collaboration with Vetrimaaran. The two have previously worked in Polladhavan and Aadukulam. The film also features the actress Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead.

Dhanush will also be seen in Maari 2, a sequel to his Tamil hit film Maari.

In Maari, Dhanush played a dhoti-clad, mustache-twirling local rowdy and he was paired with Kajal Aggarwal, who won't be a part of the sequel. However, actors Robo Shankar and Vinod, who played Dhanush's sidekicks in the first part, will be part of Maari 2.

