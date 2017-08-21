Dhanush to Work With His Brother Soon

Actor Dhanush, currently basking in the success of Tamil action-drama "VIP 2", says he may reunite with his filmmaker brother Selvaraghavan next year for a project.They had previously worked together in Tamil films "Kadhal Kondein", "Pudhupettai" and "Mayakkam Enna"."People think I have distanced myself from my brother. It's not true. We space out the gap between our films... We have been planning to work together and it might happen next year," Dhanush told IANS.He says they haven't locked a script yet."Once he has the script ready, we will find time and get to work. I'm looking forward to collaborate with him," he said.Asked if the rumours about "Pudhupettai 2" were true, Dhanush said: "The idea is definitely in the pipeline. Selva Sir needs to lock the script and once it's done, we would think about working on that project."On the career front, Dhanush has wrapped up work on his Hollywood project "The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir".In Tamil, he has "Maari 2", "Vada Chennai" and "Enai Nokki Paayum Thota" in his kitty.Talking about "Maari 2", he said: "Except Kajal Aggarwal, the rest of the cast has been retained for the second part. The film will start from where the first part was left."