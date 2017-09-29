Dhanush's Maari 2 To Be Made As Bilingual

Actor-filmmaker Dhanush's upcoming sequel to his Tamil hit film Maari will be simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu as a bilingual, its director Balaji Mohan said on Thursday.Balaji confirmed via a tweet that the film will be shot in Tamil and Telugu.Balaji Mohan, who directed the first part, will helm the sequel as well.In Maari, Dhanush played a dhoti-clad, moustache twirling local rowdy and he was paired with Kajal Aggarwal, who won't be a part of the sequel.However, actors Robo Shankar and Vinod, who played Dhanush's sidekicks in the first part, will be part of Maari 2, which is slated to go on the floors from October.Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has been signed to play the antagonist.On signing the project, said: "After Tharangam and Maradona, this will be my third collaboration with Dhanush. I'm really excited to be part of the project. I'm looking forward to start working on this project."Dhanush made his foray into Malayalam films with Tharangam. Maradona marked his second production in the language.On the career front, Dhanush also has Tamil films Vada Chennaia and Enai Nokki Paayum Thota in his kitty.