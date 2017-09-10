Dibakar Banerjee Was On My Wish List: Arjun Kapoor

: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen in Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, says the director was on his wish list and that he always wanted to work with him."Yeah (he was in my wish list). I remember when I came to know that he wants to meet me... when I was told that he and me will be meeting, I genuinely felt a sense of pride," says Arjun.The Mubarakan actor, 32, says he has closely followed Banerjee's work."As a director, I have followed his work very closely over the last few years and I was excited to meet him because of that reason. He is on people's wish list and he was on my wish list as well," he added.The film also stars Arjun's Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra.The film is a story of a man and a woman who represent two completely different Indias.