Did Karan Johar Advise Fawad Khan To Try His Luck In Hollywood?
Actor Fawad Khan, who has appeared in Bollywood films like Khoobsurat and Kapoor and Sons among others, is reportedly now eyeing Hollywood.
File photo of Fawad Khan.
Actor Fawad Khan, who has appeared in Bollywood films like Khoobsurat and Kapoor and Sons among others, is reportedly now eyeing Hollywood. If a report in Deccan Chronicle is to be believed, the actor, who is a well-known face in Pakistani cinema, was advised by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar in the pursuit.
A source close to the actor has told the daily, "Although Fawad was initially skeptical of the idea, Karan told Fawad the cultural stereotypes of Asians playing cab drivers and terrorists had changed after Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood innings. That’s when Fawad got interested."
A close friend of Fawad also added that while all this is new for him, the actor decided to explore options in the West now. “This is all new to Fawad. He never wanted to step out of his comfort zone. But with nothing happening to his career in Bollywood and Pakistan, he will now move ahead to explore options in the West."
Karan, who had directed Fawad in his directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, took to Twitter two days back to celebrate the one-year completion of his film. He wrote, "It’s been #1YearOfADHM ....this film will always remain extremely special to my heart....@AnushkaSharma #ranbir #AishwaryaRaiBachchan."
It’s been #1YearOfADHM ....this film will always remain extremely special to my heart....@AnushkaSharma #ranbir #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/Y30fH2UXQM
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 28, 2017
