Did Karan Johar Slam Baahubali Star Prabhas In This Tweet?

Dear Ambition...if you have to achieve your full potential stay away from your arch nemesis....Comparison! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 26, 2017

Filmmaker Karan Johar isn't just famous for his wicked sense of humor but also for tweeting his opinion frequently. Indeed, he's a master of taking sly digs at various celebrities on social media.The Bollywood mogul is back in news for a tweet he shared today. 'Dear Ambition...if you have to achieve your full potential stay away from your arch nemesis....Comparison!' his new tweet reads.While this could just be words of wisdom, rumor mills are already churning out a more interesting explanation.Telugu superstar Prabhas, who made waves around the country with his stellar performance in Baahubali and Baahubali 2, was supposed to make his Bollywood debut under the aegis of KJo, but reportedly KJo backed out.This is apparently due to Prabhas' demand for a fee of Rs 20 crore, which is a staggering amount for a debut in the Hindi film industry.Apparently, even Rajinikanth can't command those figures in Hindi cinema so Prabhas may be aiming higher than he can reach.KJo's tweet certainly seems to suggest that.