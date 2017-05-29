X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Did Priyanka Chopra Just Talk About Her Relationship With Shah Rukh Khan?

News18.com

Updated: May 29, 2017, 5:26 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Did Priyanka Chopra Just Talk About Her Relationship With Shah Rukh Khan?
Image: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra just revealed her most comfortable clothing and it's a leather jacket that belonged to one of her ex-boyfriends. The actress appeared on the talk-show Dirty Laundry with Laura Brown and brought a bunch of her favourite things to show to her fans. While showing the jacket to Brown, Chopra revealed that she was a bit sceptical about bringing the jacket on the show but then decided to go for it.

Showing off the brown leather jacket with a hood, Chopra said, "This is a jacket that I literally live in. It’s my airport jacket but it belonged to an ex-boyfriend. It stopped being his after it stayed back in my house one day and I wore it," When the host asked if she could smell him in the fabric, Chopra quipped, "Oh thank god no, now it only smells of me."

When asked if her ex-boyfriend ever asked for the jacket back, the actress said, “He asked for it and I said ‘no’. That’s what happens in a relationship. Sorry!"

Interestingly, after the interview buzz is strong on social media that the ex, Chopra was talking about is none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Pictures of the Khan wearing a similar jacket have surfaced online, fuelling the rumour mill.

The curious case of PC's jacket has certainly brought back one of Bollywood most talked about secret romances.

First Published: May 29, 2017, 4:23 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.