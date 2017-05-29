Priyanka Chopra just revealed her most comfortable clothing and it's a leather jacket that belonged to one of her ex-boyfriends. The actress appeared on the talk-show Dirty Laundry with Laura Brown and brought a bunch of her favourite things to show to her fans. While showing the jacket to Brown, Chopra revealed that she was a bit sceptical about bringing the jacket on the show but then decided to go for it.

Showing off the brown leather jacket with a hood, Chopra said, "This is a jacket that I literally live in. It’s my airport jacket but it belonged to an ex-boyfriend. It stopped being his after it stayed back in my house one day and I wore it," When the host asked if she could smell him in the fabric, Chopra quipped, "Oh thank god no, now it only smells of me."

When asked if her ex-boyfriend ever asked for the jacket back, the actress said, “He asked for it and I said ‘no’. That’s what happens in a relationship. Sorry!"

Interestingly, after the interview buzz is strong on social media that the ex, Chopra was talking about is none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Pictures of the Khan wearing a similar jacket have surfaced online, fuelling the rumour mill.

Okay so @priyankachopra just LIKED and then UNLIKED my tweet which spoke about @iamsrk being her ex-bf! What just happened guys? 😑😨 pic.twitter.com/GcGyWJsrIB — Inspiremaryam (@Inspiremaryam) May 26, 2017

The curious case of PC's jacket has certainly brought back one of Bollywood most talked about secret romances.