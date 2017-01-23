Did Ranveer Singh Just Give a Glimpse of His Look from Padmavati?

After giving 2015's biggest hit Bajirao Mastani together, director-actor duo, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer Singh are set to bring alive the story of Rajput Queen Padmavati next. The film stars Deepika Padukone in the title role and Shahid Kapoor as her husband, the ruler of Mewar, Raja Rawal Ratan Singh.

Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Alauddin Khilji, the Turkish ruler of the Delhi Sultanate, who led the invasion of Mewar motivated by his desire to capture the beautiful Rani Padmini. While Ranveer shared a teaser of his look from the film a while back, the actor was recently clicked in what looks like his overall look from the film.

At a recent award function, Ranveer was seen spotting kohled eyes, pointed moustache and a thick beard on his face.

Just one look and you could feel the gaze of Khilji by looking at those eyes.

He even came dressed like a Turkish ruler.

No matter how dark a character you give to Ranveer Singh, his happy vibes will make even the fiercest looks appear cute when he is meeting and greeting people.

Now, we can't wait for the official look of Allaudin Khilji to come out, till then imagine this look with a leather gear, kaftan, boots and Bashlyks.

(All Image Credits: Yogen Shah)