Did Samantha Prabhu Just Reveal the Look For Her Wedding with Naga Chaitanya?
Samantha’s latest photo-shoot for a Jewelry Brand has sparked speculations on what the would-be bride will look like on her D-Day!
Image: Instagram/SamanthaRuthprabhuoffl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya are a star-couple that inspires awe with their gorgeous looks and subtle bonding. The duo officially got engaged this January and while Naga was at his dapper-best, Samantha looked beautiful. The much-in-love couple is all set to take the wedding vows this October and are wrapping up their current projects. Amidst which, Samantha’s latest photo-shoot for a jewelry brand has sparked speculations on what the would-be bride will look like on her D-Day!
Credit: @Samantha Ruth Prabhu
A few more pics of Sam decked up in traditional attires were shared by costume designer Pallavi Singh including a video from the photo shoot.
Credit: @Pallavi Singh
Credit: @Pallavi Singh
The cupid came calling for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the sets of 2009 romantic-drama Ye Maaya Chesave. The duet was in a relationship since then, however, Naga Chaitanya was reluctant on taking things further and sharing their relationship with his family.
However, when Samantha threatened him with her antics, Naga had no option but to face her fears, “We fell in love during the making of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009 and the love affair continued very well in the following years. I was, however, delaying revealing to my parents about my love affair despite Sam’s insistence. One day, when we were chatting casually, Sam threatened to tie a ‘rakhi’ on me if I didn’t tell about the love to my parents. I was shocked by her threat and spoke about my love soon after to my parents and got their consent,” said Naga in an interview.
Naga’s father superstar Nagarjuna posted this pic from their ring ceremony earlier in January amongst many others which speak volumes of how the family has accepted their Love for each other:
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is co-starring with her father-in-law in the Telugu movie Raju Gari Gadhi 2 for which she’s recently wrapped the shooting.
Credit: @Samantha Ruth Prabhu
One more #chaisam pic.twitter.com/XTTIXDdLFs— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 29, 2017
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is co-starring with her father-in-law in the Telugu movie Raju Gari Gadhi 2 for which she’s recently wrapped the shooting.
