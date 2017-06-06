Did Sara Ali Khan, Harshvardhan Kapoor Go On a Dinner Date Last Night?

Bollywood real life love stories are as fascinating as its reel plot lines. If rumours are to be believed, Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan are a thing. Even though they've remained tight-lipped about their relationship, their public outings narrate a rather different tale about the bond that they share.

The two, who were spotted on a date of sorts last month, were snapped together again last night. Harshvardhan accompanied Sara to a party at her father Saif's residence. While Sara looked pretty sporting a no make-up look, Harshvardhan opted for a simple white shirt for the evening.

Image: Yogen Shah

On the professional front, Harshvardhan has teamed up with Vikramaditya Motwane for Bhavesh Joshi and Sara is prepping up for her big budget Bollywood debut.