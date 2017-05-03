Did Sushant Singh Rajput Just Reveal Aamir Khan's Look From Thugs Of Hindostan?
Image: Instagram/ Aamir Khan
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has often surprised fans with his physical transformations for his on-screen roles. This time, however, it seems Aamir has decided to take realism to the next level.
The actor got his nose pierced and rumours claim it's for Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial Thugs Of Hindostan.
Sushant Singh Rajput shared a fanboy moment with the actor on his Instagram account but what caught the fancy of fans was a little stud shining on Aamir's nose.
"And when you meet 'Inspiration' in the process !! #aamirkhan #perfectionist," Sushant wrote alongside the image.
Aamir has previously undergone dramatic transformations for his films like Dangal, Ghajini and Dhoom 3.
First Published: May 3, 2017, 9:21 AM IST
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Sends Out a Strong Message For The Youngsters
- Sachin Says His Second Innings is Here - SRTphone Set to Launch
- Azlan Shah 2017: Mandeep Nets Hat-trick As India Edge Japan
- Aizawl FC Stare At Possible Relegation Despite Winning I-League
- Sachin Tendulkar Smartron srt.phone Launched For Rs 12,999