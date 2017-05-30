Did Vidya Balan Take a Dig At Kangana Ranaut Over Simran Credit Row?

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut seems to be controversy's favourite child. The actress' 'additional story and dialogue' credit appearing before Apurva Asrani's main writer credit in the teaser of the upcoming film Simran stirred up a storm. The writer, in an elaborate Facebook post, called out Kangana for claiming that she's developed the film's script and that filmmaker Hansal Mehta came to her with just a one-line script. After he addressed the discrepancy regarding credits, many sided with him while others supported the actress.

Now, actress Vidya Balan might have taken a subtle dig at Kangana over the entire credit row. In her latest Instagram post, Vidya posted a picture of herself with an 'additional' credit card and used some tongue-and-cheek humour to caption the photograph. "Who needs credit when your director gifts you this card ?!! # Thankoo Suresh Triveni," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Kangana finds herself embroiled in many controversies including the one over her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi wherein filmmaker Hansal Mehta has accused the actress of hijacking his film based on Rani Laxmi Bai.