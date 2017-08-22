GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bollywood Stars You Didn't Know Were Related

A lot of Bollywood celebrities are related in various ways. We find out who they are and how they are related.

Updated:August 22, 2017, 5:48 PM IST
Bollywood Stars You Didn't Know Were Related
Image: Instagram Official Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor
Agreed, talent runs deep in many of Bollywood’s most popular family dynasties. From the Kapoors and the Akhtars, it seems some of the most special actors time and again produce stars of their own. Here’s a list of celebrities you never knew were related.



Actor Fardeen Khan (son of Feroz Khan) married Mumtaz's daughter, Natasha, which makes the popular onscreen pair of the 1970s (Mumtaz and Feroz) samdhis.


Image: Kajol official Instagram AND a File photo of Ayan Mukherjee Image: Kajol/official Instagram and Ayan Mukherjee/ a file photo

Kajol and Tanishaa's father Shomu Mukherjee and Ayan Mukherjee’s father Deb are brothers. Also, Kajol and TV actor Monish Behl are first cousins as their mothers Tanuja and Nutan are sisters.

Image: Youtube stillsImage: YouTube grabs


Legendary actress Sadhna's father and Babita's father Hari Shivdasani are brothers, making them first cousins.

Image: Guru Dutt-Youtube and Amrita Rao official Instagram Image: Guru Dutt/YouTube and Amrita Rao/official Instagram

Amrita Rao disclosed a few years ago that her grandfather was Guru Dutt’s second cousin.


Image: Dev Anand- Youtube. Shekhar Kapoor and Purab kohli official Instagram Image: Dev Anand/ YouTube, Shekhar Kapoor-Purab Kohli/ Instagram

Shekhar Kapoor's mother Sheela Kanta was Dev Anand’s sister, making him the star’s nephew. Shekhar is also related to Purab Kohli because he is Harsh Kohli’s (Purab’s father) cousin.


Image: Ranveer Singh official Instagram and Sonam Kapoor official InstagramImage: Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor/official Instagram

Sonam Kapoor's maternal grandmother and Ranveer Singh's paternal grandfathers are siblings. This means their mothers are cousins, and that makes them second cousins.

Image: A file photo of Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar official InstagramImage: A file photo of Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar/official Instagram

Filmmakers Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra are first cousins. Karan’s mother Hiroo and Aditya’s father Yash Chopra are siblings.

Image: A file photograph of Lata Mangeshkar and Shraddha Kapoor official InstagramImage: A file photograph of Lata Mangeshkar and Shraddha Kapoor/official Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor is the grand-niece of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

vidya priyaniImage: Yogen Shah

Vidya Balan is the second cousin of Tamil-Telugu star Priyamani.

Image: File photos of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam.Image: File photos of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan are related too. Kamal’s niece Suhasini is married to Mani.
