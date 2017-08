Bollywood Stars You Didn't Know Were Related

Image: Kajol/official Instagram and Ayan Mukherjee/ a file photo

Image: YouTube grabs

Image: Guru Dutt/YouTube and Amrita Rao/official Instagram

Image: Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor/official Instagram

Image: A file photo of Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar/official Instagram

Image: A file photograph of Lata Mangeshkar and Shraddha Kapoor/official Instagram

Image: Yogen Shah

Image: File photos of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam

Agreed, talent runs deep in many of Bollywood’s most popular family dynasties. From the Kapoors and the Akhtars, it seems some of the most special actors time and again produce stars of their own. Here’s a list of celebrities you never knew were related.Actor Fardeen Khan (son of Feroz Khan) married Mumtaz's daughter, Natasha, which makes the popular onscreen pair of the 1970s (Mumtaz and Feroz) samdhis.Kajol and Tanishaa's father Shomu Mukherjee and Ayan Mukherjee’s father Deb are brothers. Also, Kajol and TV actor Monish Behl are first cousins as their mothers Tanuja and Nutan are sisters.Legendary actress Sadhna's father and Babita's father Hari Shivdasani are brothers, making them first cousins.Amrita Rao disclosed a few years ago that her grandfather was Guru Dutt’s second cousin. Image: Dev Anand/ YouTube, Shekhar Kapoor-Purab Kohli/ InstagramShekhar Kapoor's mother Sheela Kanta was Dev Anand’s sister, making him the star’s nephew. Shekhar is also related to Purab Kohli because he is Harsh Kohli’s (Purab’s father) cousin.Sonam Kapoor's maternal grandmother and Ranveer Singh's paternal grandfathers are siblings. This means their mothers are cousins, and that makes them second cousins.Filmmakers Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra are first cousins. Karan’s mother Hiroo and Aditya’s father Yash Chopra are siblings.Shraddha Kapoor is the grand-niece of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.Vidya Balan is the second cousin of Tamil-Telugu star Priyamani.Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan are related too. Kamal’s niece Suhasini is married to Mani.