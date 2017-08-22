Bollywood Stars You Didn't Know Were Related
A lot of Bollywood celebrities are related in various ways. We find out who they are and how they are related.
Image: Instagram Official Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor
Agreed, talent runs deep in many of Bollywood’s most popular family dynasties. From the Kapoors and the Akhtars, it seems some of the most special actors time and again produce stars of their own. Here’s a list of celebrities you never knew were related.
Actor Fardeen Khan (son of Feroz Khan) married Mumtaz's daughter, Natasha, which makes the popular onscreen pair of the 1970s (Mumtaz and Feroz) samdhis.
Image: Kajol/official Instagram and Ayan Mukherjee/ a file photo
Kajol and Tanishaa's father Shomu Mukherjee and Ayan Mukherjee’s father Deb are brothers. Also, Kajol and TV actor Monish Behl are first cousins as their mothers Tanuja and Nutan are sisters.
Image: YouTube grabs
Legendary actress Sadhna's father and Babita's father Hari Shivdasani are brothers, making them first cousins.
Image: Guru Dutt/YouTube and Amrita Rao/official Instagram
Amrita Rao disclosed a few years ago that her grandfather was Guru Dutt’s second cousin.
Image: Dev Anand/ YouTube, Shekhar Kapoor-Purab Kohli/ Instagram
Shekhar Kapoor's mother Sheela Kanta was Dev Anand’s sister, making him the star’s nephew. Shekhar is also related to Purab Kohli because he is Harsh Kohli’s (Purab’s father) cousin.
Image: Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor/official Instagram
Sonam Kapoor's maternal grandmother and Ranveer Singh's paternal grandfathers are siblings. This means their mothers are cousins, and that makes them second cousins.
Image: A file photo of Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar/official Instagram
Filmmakers Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra are first cousins. Karan’s mother Hiroo and Aditya’s father Yash Chopra are siblings.
Image: A file photograph of Lata Mangeshkar and Shraddha Kapoor/official Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor is the grand-niece of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.
Image: Yogen Shah
Vidya Balan is the second cousin of Tamil-Telugu star Priyamani.
Image: File photos of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam
Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan are related too. Kamal’s niece Suhasini is married to Mani.
