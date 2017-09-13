Didn't know I, Tonya Was a True Story: Margot Robbie

: Australian actor Margot Robbie said she didn't know her new movie I, Tonya was based on a real-life story.Margot, 27, stars as former American ice skater Tonya Harding - who pleaded guilty to hindering the prosecution following an attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan in 1994 - in the Craig Gillespie-directed film.Speaking to Variety, Margot said, "I didn't realize it was a true story. I thought it was complete fiction, just a wacky story. And then I found out it was all true and I was even more fascinated."