Didn't know I, Tonya Was a True Story: Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie found later that story of her new movie was a true story and not a fiction one.
Margot Robbie attends the TIME 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in New York. (Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Australian actor Margot Robbie said she didn't know her new movie I, Tonya was based on a real-life story.
Margot, 27, stars as former American ice skater Tonya Harding - who pleaded guilty to hindering the prosecution following an attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan in 1994 - in the Craig Gillespie-directed film.
Speaking to Variety, Margot said, "I didn't realize it was a true story. I thought it was complete fiction, just a wacky story. And then I found out it was all true and I was even more fascinated."
