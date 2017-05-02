Didn't Like Baahubali 2? Ram Gopal Varma Thinks You Need This

Trade analysts had predicted it! And the fans for waiting for this day! Baahubali fans, rejoice! For the film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has already joined the coveted Rs 500 crore club, and continues its winning streak.

While majority of the movie buffs have been impressed with the larger battle sequences and better special effects, as compared to the film’s first installment, there have been those who took to social media to trash Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma who often gets embroiled in controversies for making snide remarks is making headlines, again. This time around, Varma takes a dig at all those who disliked Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

RGV took to his official Twitter account to express his views. RGV stated in his tweet that producer Shobu Yarlagadda should sponsor mental health scans for those who didn’t like SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film.

“Be sad on person who disliked #Baahubali2 as he/her needs psychiatric help nd I request producer @Shobu_ in to pay doctor bill for charity,” RGV tweeted.

In next tweet, RGV expressed his views on the film’s producer Shobu Yarlagadda’s post.

RGV tweeted, “Sir calling BB2 just a storm is insulting it ..it’s a typhoon having intercourse with a volcano to produce lots of baby earthquakes.”

RGV shared a series of tweets wherein he lauded the film’s impact. Here’s what he wrote:

