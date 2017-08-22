Dil Se Completes 19 Years: 10 Lesser Known Facts About Shah Rukh Khan-Manisha Koirala's Love Story
Dil Se completed the trilogy of Mani Ratnam's terror-drama.
Image courtesy: A YouTube grab of Dil Se
It has been 19 years since Mani Ratnam's romantic-thriller released. 'Dil Se' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala had a backdrop of terrorism and insurgency, beautifully weaved into a tragic love story. The intense political agenda of the film, the love story and the fact that it coincided with the 50th Independence Anniversary celebrations, became a major factor for its success.
After Roja and Bombay, Dil Se completed the trilogy of Mani Ratnam's terror-drama. Here are 10 facts you probably did not know about the critically acclaimed movie.
1) Mani Ratnam had the inspiration for the movie from a Sufi song called Thayya Thayya (which is available in the soundtracks.) The two lovers are said to share the relation of God and devotee.
Image: A YouTube grab
2)Dil Se is said to be a journey through the 7 shades of love that are defined in ancient Arabic literature. Those shades are defined as attraction, infatuation, love, reverence, worship, obsession, and death. The character played by Shahrukh Khan passes through each shade during the course of the film.
Image: A YouTube grab
3) The film's first song, Chal Chaiyya Chaiyya, is also the opening song of the Hollywood movie Inside Man starring Denzel Washington and Clive Owen.
Image: A YouTube grab
4) Shah Rukh Khan did not use a safety harness while the filming the sequence aboard the moving train for the song Chal Chaiyya Chaiyya.
Image: A YouTube grab
5) For the song Jiya Jale, Jaan Chale singer Lata Mangeshkar had some problem singing in the higher octaves due to her age, so composer AR Rahman kept her voice as low as possible.
Image: A YouTube grab
6) Kajol was the first choice for Manisha's role but she refused the role due to date issues.
Image: A YouTube grab
7) Some of the parade scenes were shot during the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of India's independence.
Image: A YouTube grab
8) The film was previously titled Ladakh - Ek Prem Kahani.
Image: A YouTube grab
9) Partho Gosh was directing a film titled Chaiyan Chaiyan with Fardeen Khan and Preity Zinta that he ended up shelving.
Image: A YouTube grab
10) Shilpa Shirodkar was signed for the Chaiya Chaiya song with Shahrukh Khan. Mani Ratnam was unhappy with Shilpa's weight problem and dropped her from the song.
Image: A YouTube grab
After Roja and Bombay, Dil Se completed the trilogy of Mani Ratnam's terror-drama. Here are 10 facts you probably did not know about the critically acclaimed movie.
1) Mani Ratnam had the inspiration for the movie from a Sufi song called Thayya Thayya (which is available in the soundtracks.) The two lovers are said to share the relation of God and devotee.
Image: A YouTube grab
2)Dil Se is said to be a journey through the 7 shades of love that are defined in ancient Arabic literature. Those shades are defined as attraction, infatuation, love, reverence, worship, obsession, and death. The character played by Shahrukh Khan passes through each shade during the course of the film.
Image: A YouTube grab
3) The film's first song, Chal Chaiyya Chaiyya, is also the opening song of the Hollywood movie Inside Man starring Denzel Washington and Clive Owen.
Image: A YouTube grab
4) Shah Rukh Khan did not use a safety harness while the filming the sequence aboard the moving train for the song Chal Chaiyya Chaiyya.
Image: A YouTube grab
5) For the song Jiya Jale, Jaan Chale singer Lata Mangeshkar had some problem singing in the higher octaves due to her age, so composer AR Rahman kept her voice as low as possible.
Image: A YouTube grab
6) Kajol was the first choice for Manisha's role but she refused the role due to date issues.
Image: A YouTube grab
7) Some of the parade scenes were shot during the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of India's independence.
Image: A YouTube grab
8) The film was previously titled Ladakh - Ek Prem Kahani.
Image: A YouTube grab
9) Partho Gosh was directing a film titled Chaiyan Chaiyan with Fardeen Khan and Preity Zinta that he ended up shelving.
Image: A YouTube grab
10) Shilpa Shirodkar was signed for the Chaiya Chaiya song with Shahrukh Khan. Mani Ratnam was unhappy with Shilpa's weight problem and dropped her from the song.
Image: A YouTube grab
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli in Touching Distance of Yet Another Milestone
- Dil Se@19: 10 Lesser-Known Facts About SRK-Manisha Koirala's Love Story
- Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: 10 of His Most Unforgettable Big Screen Outings
- I Don't Wish to Die and Abandon my Mother
- Wayne Rooney Joins 200 Club With Goal Against Manchester City