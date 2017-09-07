Dileep Gets 'Freedom From Jail' For Two Hours, Amidst Tight Security

For the first time since his arrest on July 10 for allegedly conspiring to kidnap a popular Malayalam actress in February, superstar Dileep on Wednesday got a two hour break from jail to perform his father's annual remembrance rituals at his home here.A trial court had last week granted him a two-hour break from the prison.A good crowd had gathered before the sub jail near here as Dileep, dressed in a white shirt and jeans and sporting a full-grown beard, was driven to his home.The house was cordoned off by around 200 policemen and access was only given to immediate family members.As soon as he arrived after 8 a.m, the rituals started.His mother, actress wife Kavya Madhavan and his daughter amongst others took part in the prayers.The court had instructed him not to use the mobile phone.After the prayers, he had breakfast with his family but the plan of going to perform rituals in the open air at a nearby place was not undertaken.By 10 a.m., he was back in the jail.By now, three bail pleas by him have been turned down - the first time by a trial court and then twice by the Kerala High Court.Since early this week, he has been getting a stream of his colleagues from the film industry visiting him at the jail including Jayaram, former minister and actor K.B.Ganesh Kumar and several others.Meanwhile, there was speculation that he is all set to move yet another application for bail before the high court shortly.